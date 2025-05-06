Author P. M. R. M. Messing’s New Book, “7 Days in the Desert,” is a Daily Devotional Designed to Help Readers Overcome the Seven Deadly Sins in Their Lives

Recent release “7 Days in the Desert: A Spiritual Retreat with St. Thomas More and the Desert Fathers and Mothers” from Page Publishing author P. M. R. M. Messing is an engaging and stirring daily prayer guide that aims to help readers rise above the seven deadly sins, providing the tools they need to recenter and refocus their lives around Christ.