Author P. M. R. M. Messing’s New Book, “7 Days in the Desert,” is a Daily Devotional Designed to Help Readers Overcome the Seven Deadly Sins in Their Lives
Recent release “7 Days in the Desert: A Spiritual Retreat with St. Thomas More and the Desert Fathers and Mothers” from Page Publishing author P. M. R. M. Messing is an engaging and stirring daily prayer guide that aims to help readers rise above the seven deadly sins, providing the tools they need to recenter and refocus their lives around Christ.
Carsonville, MI, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- P. M. R. M. Messing has completed his new book, “7 Days in the Desert: A Spiritual Retreat with St. Thomas More and the Desert Fathers and Mothers”: a compelling and eye-opening daily devotional that invites readers to embark on a week-long journey to force a stronger relationship with Christ in order to help them overcome sin and temptation.
“The world is a mess! Most likely your life is a mess too,” writes Messing. “You need more prayer, holy scripture, and Jesus in your life! With the insanity of the world and the uncertainty of living another day, we need to be spiritually pure and in the state of sanctifying grace.
“This little book takes you on a seven-day spiritual adventure that can be taken at home, in a cave, or in a monastery to overcome the seven deadly sins in your life: anger, envy, lust, pride, sloth, and covetousness. As ancient theologians have stated, these sins are the root causes of all other sins. They need to be rooted out and crushed by the love of Christ.
“Seven days of prayer, meditation, holy scripture readings, and the wit and wisdom of St. Thomas More and the desert fathers and desert mothers. These saints mastered the seven deadly sins, and Almighty God purged those sins from their lives. Let Him do the same for you.”
Published by Page Publishing, P. M. R. M. Messing’s enthralling series will provide readers with the tools they need to find themselves with God by their side, inviting Christ into one’s life to heal their heart and forgive their sins.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “7 Days in the Desert: A Spiritual Retreat with St. Thomas More and the Desert Fathers and Mothers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
