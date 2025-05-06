Author Ms. May’s New Book, "Big Hearts Little Stories!" is a Collection of Short Stories That Introduce Readers to Four Adorable Animals and Their Different Lives
Recent release “Big Hearts Little Stories!” from Page Publishing author Ms. May is an engaging and heartfelt collection of short stories that introduces readers to Freddy the frog, Lily the lamb, Tegan the tortoise, and Birdee the bear. With each story, readers discover where each of the animals live, their friends and family, and what interests and hobbies they have.
New York, NY, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ms. May, a loving grandmother, has completed her new book, “Big Hearts Little Stories!”: a riveting assortment of short stories inspired by the author’s grandchildren that explores the lives of four different animals.
In “Big Hearts Little Stories!,” readers are introduced to Freddy the frog, Lily the lamb, Tegan the tortoise, and Birdee the bear. With each story, readers discover what sort of habitat the different characters live in, as well as their different friends, families, and activities they enjoy throughout the day. From Freddy’s riveting pond to Birdee’s knack for finding honey in the forest, “Big Hearts Little Stories!” will captivate readers of all ages with each turn of the page.
Published by Page Publishing, Ms. May’s engaging series is brought to life by vibrant and eye-catching artwork by illustrator Zio and promises to delight young readers with its host of colorful characters, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Big Hearts Little Stories!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “Big Hearts Little Stories!,” readers are introduced to Freddy the frog, Lily the lamb, Tegan the tortoise, and Birdee the bear. With each story, readers discover what sort of habitat the different characters live in, as well as their different friends, families, and activities they enjoy throughout the day. From Freddy’s riveting pond to Birdee’s knack for finding honey in the forest, “Big Hearts Little Stories!” will captivate readers of all ages with each turn of the page.
Published by Page Publishing, Ms. May’s engaging series is brought to life by vibrant and eye-catching artwork by illustrator Zio and promises to delight young readers with its host of colorful characters, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Big Hearts Little Stories!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories