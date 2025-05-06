Author Ms. May’s New Book, "Big Hearts Little Stories!" is a Collection of Short Stories That Introduce Readers to Four Adorable Animals and Their Different Lives

Recent release “Big Hearts Little Stories!” from Page Publishing author Ms. May is an engaging and heartfelt collection of short stories that introduces readers to Freddy the frog, Lily the lamb, Tegan the tortoise, and Birdee the bear. With each story, readers discover where each of the animals live, their friends and family, and what interests and hobbies they have.