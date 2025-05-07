Author Daniel Foster’s New Book, "A Backing Wind," Follows a Man Who, Upon Moving His Family to an Island Near North Carolina, Takes Over the Island’s Only Pharmacy

Recent release “A Backing Wind” from Page Publishing author Daniel Foster is a compelling novel that centers around Chandler MacFarland, who moves his family to live on an island off the coast of North Carolina. At his wife’s insistence, he takes over the island’s only pharmacy, while carving out a life for himself and his family.