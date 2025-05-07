Author Daniel Foster’s New Book, "A Backing Wind," Follows a Man Who, Upon Moving His Family to an Island Near North Carolina, Takes Over the Island’s Only Pharmacy
Recent release “A Backing Wind” from Page Publishing author Daniel Foster is a compelling novel that centers around Chandler MacFarland, who moves his family to live on an island off the coast of North Carolina. At his wife’s insistence, he takes over the island’s only pharmacy, while carving out a life for himself and his family.
Williamsburg, VA, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Foster, who holds a BS in zoology from Virginia Tech, attended the Medical College of Virginia, and worked for forty years as a pharmacist, has completed his new book, “A Backing Wind”: a stirring tale of one man’s journey to take over a small North Carolinian island’s pharmacy while raising his family amongst the townsfolk.
“This story involves a man who has moved his family to live on an island on the coast of North Carolina,” writes Foster. “He has taken over the island’s only pharmacy at his wife’s insistence. Her uncle has died, and he was the pharmacist and owner. She has always longed to raise their children there. The story is loosely based on the book of Job in that it begins with a wager. In the Hebrew text, the bet is between God and the adversary, over whether or not this man that God has shown to the adversary could survive unforeseen tumult.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Foster’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Chandler’s journey to make a name for himself in his new surroundings while building a thriving business and home for his family. Based upon the author’s own experiences as a pharmacist, “A Backing Wind” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “A Backing Wind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
