Author Shundale Marshall’s New Book, "Life Through My Eyes," is a Poignant and Heartfelt Memoir That Reflects Upon Lessons Learned by the Author Throughout Her Life
Recent release “Life Through My Eyes” from Covenant Books author Shundale Marshall is a stirring autobiographical account that centers around the author as she shares life lessons gleaned from her experiences, as well as the precious time spent with her grandmothers and the values they imparted on her.
New York, NY, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shundale Marshall, who enjoys learning to garden and spending time with her precious family, has completed her new book, “Life Through My Eyes”: a compelling memoir that follows the challenges and triumphs throughout the author’s adolescence and later life, exploring the important lessons learned from both her grandmothers while growing up.
“Growing up with both of my grandmothers as a little girl, I saw how they did things differently but still made it enjoyable to be around,” writes Marshall. “They took the time to talk to me, ask questions, and most of all, feed me good cooking—things my mother did from time to time, but not often. Everybody in the neighborhood, around the corner, up the street, knew my grandmothers and took the time to talk things out and see each other’s point of view.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shundale Marshall’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s life journey, exploring how each experience helped to shape her into the woman she is today. Deeply personal and candid, “Life Through My Eyes” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Life Through My Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Growing up with both of my grandmothers as a little girl, I saw how they did things differently but still made it enjoyable to be around,” writes Marshall. “They took the time to talk to me, ask questions, and most of all, feed me good cooking—things my mother did from time to time, but not often. Everybody in the neighborhood, around the corner, up the street, knew my grandmothers and took the time to talk things out and see each other’s point of view.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shundale Marshall’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s life journey, exploring how each experience helped to shape her into the woman she is today. Deeply personal and candid, “Life Through My Eyes” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Life Through My Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories