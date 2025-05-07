Author Grandma Z’s New Book, "Rusty the Dinosaur Loader," is a Heartfelt Tale About an Old Gravel Loader Who is Left Alone After Being Replaced by a New Machine
Recent release “Rusty the Dinosaur Loader” from Covenant Books author Grandma Z is a riveting tale that centers around Rusty, an old gravel loader who works very hard but is replaced after a new machine is brought in to do his job. After being left by the side of the road, Rusty grows sad until he begins making friends with people who pass by him every day.
New York, NY, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grandma Z, a loving mother and grandmother who likes to collect rocks, sew, cook, and spend time with her family, has completed her new book, “Rusty the Dinosaur Loader”: a charming story of an old gravel loader and how he came to be left by the side of the road all by himself.
“My story is about an old piece of machinery that sits by the highway about a mile from my home,” writes Grandma Z. “He has become a friend of my family. My grandchildren have adopted him as if he was an old beloved great-grandfather who is sitting on his porch, waiting for a cold glass of lemonade and waiting for friends to come by and wave. As a child, my mother would take us to visit our grandmother who lived in a very small town. We would go to church, and afterward, we would walk to my older relatives’ homes for a visit. We would sit on the porches and have tea or lemonade. It was a peaceful time in my life. We always walked along waving to the other people who would wave back.
“Rusty is dilapidated and old, but it was not always like that. So, we have made a little story about his life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Grandma Z’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Rusty’s journey in finding new life after being discarded. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Grandma Z’s story to life, “Rusty the Dinosaur Loader” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Rusty the Dinosaur Loader” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“My story is about an old piece of machinery that sits by the highway about a mile from my home,” writes Grandma Z. “He has become a friend of my family. My grandchildren have adopted him as if he was an old beloved great-grandfather who is sitting on his porch, waiting for a cold glass of lemonade and waiting for friends to come by and wave. As a child, my mother would take us to visit our grandmother who lived in a very small town. We would go to church, and afterward, we would walk to my older relatives’ homes for a visit. We would sit on the porches and have tea or lemonade. It was a peaceful time in my life. We always walked along waving to the other people who would wave back.
“Rusty is dilapidated and old, but it was not always like that. So, we have made a little story about his life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Grandma Z’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Rusty’s journey in finding new life after being discarded. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Grandma Z’s story to life, “Rusty the Dinosaur Loader” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Rusty the Dinosaur Loader” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories