Author Rodney Melsek’s New Book, "A Place Beyond Midnight," is a Poignant Novel That Follows One Young Man’s Adventures as a Peace Corp Volunteer in a Kenyan Village

Recent release “A Place Beyond Midnight” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rodney Melsek is a compelling tale that follows Cody Hawks, a young Peace Corps volunteer serving in a remote village in the Kenyan bush. As he experiences both challenges and personal triumphs in East Africa, Cody begins to discover more about himself than he ever thought possible.