Author Haley Chapman’s New Book, "Lost Soul," is a Powerful and Candid Collection of Poems That Explores Themes of Struggle, Survival, and Self-Discovery

Recent release “Lost Soul” from Newman Springs Publishing author Haley Chapman is a poignant and thought-provoking series of poems and reflections that invite readers to journey with the author as she recounts her struggles with depression and loss, utilizing her gift of prose to find herself once more and learn to not only survive but find hope for a brighter future.