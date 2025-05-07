Author Haley Chapman’s New Book, "Lost Soul," is a Powerful and Candid Collection of Poems That Explores Themes of Struggle, Survival, and Self-Discovery
Recent release “Lost Soul” from Newman Springs Publishing author Haley Chapman is a poignant and thought-provoking series of poems and reflections that invite readers to journey with the author as she recounts her struggles with depression and loss, utilizing her gift of prose to find herself once more and learn to not only survive but find hope for a brighter future.
Lansing, MI, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Haley Chapman, a native of Grayling, Michigan, who resides with her two cats in Lansing, has completed her new book, “Lost Soul”: a stirring and eye-opening assortment of poems that offers readers an honest look into the author’s struggles through life, revealing how she navigated the challenges she endured to pull herself out of the darkness.
“The poems are written when my depression is high,” shares Chapman. “I was trying to stay sane and keep myself from doing something wrong. I lived in a shelter, and I was losing my mind. I lost the marble and was losing the time. I couldn’t figure out where I was going. Things were never the same. You ever wonder how you got where you are? Until you are at a shelter, at the bottom of your game, and you start questioning everything.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Haley Chapman’s enthralling series is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt lost in life, helping to provide hope that there is a path forward no matter how difficult the road may become. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “Lost Soul” is a compelling reminder of the strength and resilience that can be found within the human spirit in the face of life’s uncertainties.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lost Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
