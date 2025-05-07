D.J. Sprague’s New Book, "Spell of the Seasons," is a Poignant Collection of Daily Poems and Ruminations Designed to Inspire Reflection Throughout the Year
Seattle, WA, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author D.J. Sprague, who worked as a technical writer and editor for an aircraft company for over thirty years, has completed his most recent book, “Spell of the Seasons”: a compelling and thought-provoking series of daily prose that carry readers through the shifting seasons, offering philosophical reflections on the world around them.
“Being a salvage of cancellations and hallucinations, and for the forgotten and misbegotten, a preservation of things muddied, made washed and laid bare against bleached white, seeking far and nearby in an ever’flowing effervescent stream of thoughts and treatments of dream, this spell is something like blowing wind into one’s sails, but into those sails memories past, impel themselves and become more romancing than real. With them I fast from this now enpassing, and feel a sense of going somewhere, but alas, staying put. Time for a little rest from the doubts and fears that un’fettered ‘here and now’ compile. So, let the currents of memories past and future aspirations take me where they may for awhile. Cease the wake I make everyday, and let rise what may, as my wake overtakes me under the spell of the seasons through aestival dawns, autumn twilights, and winter nights,” writes Sprague.
Published by Fulton Books, D.J. Sprague’s book is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life, offering a heartfelt journey through the author’s soul with each turn of the page. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “Spell of the Seasons” will resonate with readers as they take time to quietly reflect upon the author’s words, making this a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Spell of the Seasons” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
