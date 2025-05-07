Sheila Heath’s Newly Released "Through the Eyes of a Donkey" is a Charming Children’s Story That Brings the Life of Jesus to Young Readers
“Through the Eyes of a Donkey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheila Heath is a heartwarming tale that follows the journey of Jesus through the perspective of a humble donkey, offering children a unique and touching way to experience His love and sacrifice.
Daleville, VA, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Through the Eyes of a Donkey”: a beautifully written and engaging story that allows children to witness the life of Jesus Christ from a fresh perspective. “Through the Eyes of a Donkey” is the creation of published author, Sheila Heath, who has been married for fifty years to her encouraging husband, Kent. She has two wonderful children and five fabulous grandchildren. She is the author of The Christmas Robot. Sheila is a born-again Christian who loves the Lord with all her heart, and she is very thankful for the Savior’s love for her.
Sheila Heath shares, “'Through the Eyes of a Donkey' is a beautiful book about a baby donkey named Jojo who lived in the stall where baby Jesus was born. Throughout the years, Jojo watched baby Jesus grow to do His heavenly Father’s will.
“Lovingly, Jojo watched as baby Jesus was placed very carefully in the manger and shepherds came to worship Him.
“Expectantly, Jojo watched as Mary and Jesus were placed carefully on Jojo’s mama’s back to leave Bethlehem.
“Amazed, Jojo watched as young Jesus grew up working with His father, Joseph, each day.
“Happily, Jojo watched the loving Jesus forgive sins and heal sick people.
“Proudly, Jojo watched as her colt carried King Jesus into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday.
Sadly, Jojo watched as Savior Jesus was placed on the cross.
“Jubilantly, Jojo watched when victorious Jesus rose again.
“With awe, Jojo watched as King Jesus ascended to heaven.
“This heartwarming book gives children a chance to watch Jesus’s life through their own eyes and experience His genuine love for them from the manger to the cross.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila Heath’s new book is a touching and faith-filled story that introduces young readers to the life of Jesus in a way that is both engaging and easy to understand.
Consumers can purchase “Through the Eyes of a Donkey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Through the Eyes of a Donkey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
