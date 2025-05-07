J. Mark McDonald’s Newly Released “Hand of the Divine: The Year of Veras Book 6” is an Epic Fantasy Filled with Intrigue, the Supernatural, and the Struggle for Survival
“Hand of the Divine: The Year of Veras Book 6” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Mark McDonald is an enthralling tale set in the world of Androvia, where coalition armies, rebellious heroes, and supernatural forces collide in a desperate fight for survival and control.
Albany, GA, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hand of the Divine: The Year of Veras Book 6”: is the latest installment in the captivating fantasy series that follows the tumultuous events in the land of Androvia, where war, rebellion, and ancient magic take center stage. “Hand of the Divine: The Year of Veras Book 6” is the creation of published author, J. Mark McDonald, the father of four and grandfather of three. Since his college days, he’s been a fantasy enthusiast. He had a long aerospace business career with large corporations before becoming CEO of an aircraft engine component manufacturing business, then retiring for a few years before becoming CEO of an aircraft manufacturer.
The author’s three sons, Paul, John, and Luke, collaborated on the project. Paul, the eldest, served as the primary story and character consultant.
McDonald’s robust characters ask, “'How many will die?'
“Monarchs send their reluctant armies to invade a former ally accused of assassination, inciting war, and plotting to invade neighbors. The mighty Jalonian empire deals with insurgents for the first time in two thousand years. The most powerful nation in Androvia prepares to execute the final stages of a strategy years in the making.
“Common folk risk execution to challenge Theocon doctrine. Baron Canol leads a multinational force across the peninsula to the most imposing castle on the continent. Jon Crawford and Darcy Fletcher struggle with circumstances beyond their understanding. Loss of loved ones and the threat of a tragic war threaten to steal their last shred of hope.
“Dormant for centuries, a new kind of magic blossoms. The ethereal plots against their ancient enemy in a desperate attempt to maintain control. The truth is making itself known.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Mark McDonald’s new book is a thrilling addition to the fantasy genre, combining political intrigue, magic, and high-stakes adventure.
Consumers can purchase “Hand of the Divine: The Year of Veras Book 6” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hand of the Divine: The Year of Veras Book 6,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
