J. Mark McDonald’s Newly Released “Hand of the Divine: The Year of Veras Book 6” is an Epic Fantasy Filled with Intrigue, the Supernatural, and the Struggle for Survival

“Hand of the Divine: The Year of Veras Book 6” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Mark McDonald is an enthralling tale set in the world of Androvia, where coalition armies, rebellious heroes, and supernatural forces collide in a desperate fight for survival and control.