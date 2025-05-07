Kira Masteller’s Newly Released "Good News Brave Bear" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Courage, Curiosity, and Discovery
“Good News Brave Bear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kira Masteller is a beautifully illustrated tale that follows a young bear’s journey to overcome fear, explore the world around him, and discover an uplifting message from nature.
Spirit Lake, ID, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Good News Brave Bear,” a charming and inspiring children’s book that encourages young readers to embrace curiosity and courage, is the creation of published author, Kira Masteller.
Masteller shares, “Brave Bear has been asleep in his den with Mama and Dada all winter, and he awakes to scary loud sounds he has never heard before. Brave Bear asks Mama and Dada to tell him about who is making these noises.
“Mama tells Brave Bear about the Woodpecker, the Chickadee, the Morning Dove, the Snow Geese, and the Osprey, and that they have good news to share with everyone.
“Brave Bear gets excited as he learns about all of these animals, and he decides he must know the good news. Brave Bear gathers up his courage to go outside and see for himself what each of the animals looks like and most of all to learn what the good news is. Be courageous with Brave Bear and learn the good news too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kira Masteller’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Rozanne Thompson, bringing Brave Bear’s adventure to life in an engaging and visually captivating ways.
Consumers can purchase “Good News Brave Bear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Good News Brave Bear,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
