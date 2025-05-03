Future Horizons Releases "Neurodiversity and College: A Parent's Guide for Autistic Students 2nd Edition"
Dr. Jane Thierfeld Brown is the Director of College Autism Spectrum and a leading expert in disability services with over 43 years of experience. Dr. Lorre Wolf is a nationally recognized expert in disability services with over 40 years of experience. She earned degrees from Hampshire College, NYU, and the City University of New York, where she received her doctorate in Neurocognition.
Arlington, TX, May 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Parents should study this book before their children study for college.
Sending a child off to college is a daunting experience for most parents, but if your child is neurodivergent, the challenge is magnified. Even students with excellent academic preparation face difficulties in higher education, primarily related to communication, social skills, and sensory-based issues. This parent-friendly book, written by parents who also are college professionals, takes fear and mystery out of the college experience.
The new edition takes a detailed look at:
- Changes and challenges for parents in college applications
- New and expanding college programs for autistic students
- The role of parents in the transition from being the advocate to supporting their student in self-advocating
Advance Praise for Neurodiversity and College
“Targeted for parents supporting autistic and neurodivergent individuals heading toward higher education and professionals within the field, this state-of-the-art resource has a plethora of easy to implement, practical solutions for students applying to, attending, and transitioning out of college. This is the book I wish my parents had as they were guiding me through my education.” —Stephen Shore, EdD, Clinical Associate Professor of Special Education, Adelphi University; internationally known author, consultant, and presenter on autism and neurodiversity issues; autistic individuals.
Sending a child off to college is a daunting experience for most parents, but if your child is neurodivergent, the challenge is magnified. Even students with excellent academic preparation face difficulties in higher education, primarily related to communication, social skills, and sensory-based issues. This parent-friendly book, written by parents who also are college professionals, takes fear and mystery out of the college experience.
The new edition takes a detailed look at:
- Changes and challenges for parents in college applications
- New and expanding college programs for autistic students
- The role of parents in the transition from being the advocate to supporting their student in self-advocating
Advance Praise for Neurodiversity and College
“Targeted for parents supporting autistic and neurodivergent individuals heading toward higher education and professionals within the field, this state-of-the-art resource has a plethora of easy to implement, practical solutions for students applying to, attending, and transitioning out of college. This is the book I wish my parents had as they were guiding me through my education.” —Stephen Shore, EdD, Clinical Associate Professor of Special Education, Adelphi University; internationally known author, consultant, and presenter on autism and neurodiversity issues; autistic individuals.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories