Industry-First Platform Combines AI-Powered Simulation and Lab Testing for Faster Biodegradation Assessment
Aropha's Biodegradation Studio is transforming how product developers approach biodegradability testing. The new platform combines rapid, AI-powered simulation with accredited laboratory services. Users can manage and accelerate every stage of biodegradability testing — from virtual screening to lab validation —through one, centralized hub. The studio helps R&D teams cut costs, screen more chemicals, speed up development and bring biodegradable materials to market faster.
Cleveland, OH, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aropha Inc. is transforming how product developers across industries approach biodegradability testing with the launch of the Biodegradation Studio. The unique platform combines rapid, AI-powered simulation with accredited laboratory services. Users can manage and accelerate every stage of biodegradability testing — from virtual screening to final lab validation — through one, centralized hub. The studio helps R&D teams cut costs, screen a broader chemical space, speed up development and improve confidence in their results, bringing biodegradable materials to market faster than ever.
For formulators, regulatory teams and product developers, biodegradability testing has traditionally been a slow, expensive and often fragmented process — marked by limited lab access, long lead times and guesswork in early-stage development. The Aropha Biodegradation Studio addresses these challenges by combining the speed of ArophaAI, its proprietary in-silico testing tool, with results from Aropha’s advanced physical lab — all in one place. Companies can now streamline biodegradation screening, testing and certification to develop biodegradable products with more speed, accuracy and efficiency.
“For years, physical biodegradation testing has been a slow, expensive and siloed process,” said Travis Johnston, co-founder and CEO of Aropha. “We designed the Biodegradation Studio to change that. By integrating AI-powered simulation and experimental testing in one platform, we’re helping R&D teams eliminate bottlenecks, move faster, spend less and make smarter design decisions earlier in the process.”
The First Centralized Platform for AI-Powered Simulation + Physical Biodegradability Testing:
The Aropha Biodegradation Studio is the first digital platform that brings together AI-powered simulation, lab testing, workflow management and data analysis in one location. Whether developing raw materials, additives or finished products, users can now manage end-to-end testing–from early formulation screening to regulatory-ready documentation–in a single, integrated environment.
Within the platform, teams can rapidly screen hundreds of chemicals for biodegradability potential using ArophaAI, then seamlessly submit and track physical test requests through Aropha’s accredited lab. Lab results are automatically stored, organized and analyzed alongside digital predictions, allowing users to compare outcomes, monitor progress, and refine product development strategies. The Biodegradation Studio provides secure access to historical reports, data and ongoing studies. It also supports collaborative workflow management, making it easy to coordinate across teams.
Whether working on home care, personal care, agriculture, base oils or other specialty chemicals, the Biodegradation Studio gives technical teams a smarter way to screen ideas, validate performance and accelerate go-to-market timelines.
Exclusive Studio Access to the Next Generation of ArophaAI:
As part of the Biodegradation Studio launch, users will gain exclusive early access to a next-generation release of ArophaAI, Aropha’s proprietary simulation tool. Originally launched to assess well-defined small molecules, the upgraded version can now evaluate complex substances such as polymers, mixtures and ingredients with unknown or proprietary structures.
The Biodegradation Studio provides digital twins for biodegradation assessment by integrating real-world experimental data from Aropha Lab with simulated biodegradation outcomes generated by ArophaAI. It allows users to make informed, timely and data-driven decisions, including requesting early termination of experiments when initial experimental results strongly align with AI-powered simulations. This avoids the need to complete a full biodegradation cycle and accelerates development timelines. In addition, the studio offers a biodegradation simulation playground, which enables users to evaluate the predicted biodegradability of their chemical compounds.
ArophaAI also offers a transient data processing option for biodegradation assessments with zero data retention and full privacy. Using a separate platform, users design a biodegradation environment using an excel-based template and run simulations through the same AI-powered tool, receiving results securely via email. The platform’s intuitive interface enables scientists to quickly evaluate materials under various test conditions across 60+ standardized test guidelines and screen hundreds of chemicals within minutes–narrowing candidates before committing to expensive trials.
While the upgraded ArophaAI tools have not been formally released, early adopters of the Biodegradation Studio can begin piloting the capabilities today through Aropha’s exclusive early access program.
The Aropha Biodegradation Studio marks a major shift in how biodegradability screening and testing is completed — offering a first-of-its-kind platform that blends speed, scientific rigor and centralized control. With secure data handling, guided experiment design and real-time results, product and formulation teams can improve assessment efficiency, reduce environmental impact and accelerate the development of innovative biodegradable products. For more information or to request access, visit Aropha.com.
