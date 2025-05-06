Industry-First Platform Combines AI-Powered Simulation and Lab Testing for Faster Biodegradation Assessment

Aropha's Biodegradation Studio is transforming how product developers approach biodegradability testing. The new platform combines rapid, AI-powered simulation with accredited laboratory services. Users can manage and accelerate every stage of biodegradability testing — from virtual screening to lab validation —through one, centralized hub. The studio helps R&D teams cut costs, screen more chemicals, speed up development and bring biodegradable materials to market faster.