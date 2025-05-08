Steven A. Jackson’s Newly Released Book "Crocodiles in Cars" is a Delightful and Educational Safari Adventure
“Crocodiles in Cars” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven A. Jackson takes young readers on an exciting and educational journey through the African wilderness.
Sun City West, AZ, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Crocodiles in Cars”: a fun-filled safari adventure that introduces children and the young-at-heart to the amazing animals of Africa. “Crocodiles in Cars” is the creation of published author, Steven A. Jackson, a dedicated husband and father who moved to Africa in 2005 with his family to serve as missionaries in Maputo, the capital city of Mozambique.
Steve shares, “My family and I were blessed to enjoy numerous opportunities to view and photograph Africa’s iconic wildlife. Drawing from these wonderful memories that our family experienced, I was inspired to write this fun and light-hearted story about Africa’s beloved animals.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven A. Jackson’s new book is an interesting way for young readers to explore the beauty of Africa’s animals while fostering a love for learning and adventure. Consumers can purchase “Crocodiles in Cars” online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Crocodiles in Cars,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
