Evelyn Blake’s Newly Released "Porco the Pig" is a Charming and Humorous Children’s Tale About Friendship, Determination, and a Piglet’s Love for Spaghetti
“Porco the Pig” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evelyn Blake is a delightful and entertaining children’s book that follows the adventures of a lovable piglet with an unusual craving for spaghetti. With heartwarming storytelling and vibrant illustrations, this book brings young readers along on Porco’s quest to satisfy his appetite.
Spokane, WA, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Porco the Pig”: a fun and imaginative story about a piglet with a big heart, a big appetite, and an even bigger love for spaghetti. “Porco the Pig” is the creation of published author, Evelyn Blake, who lives in Spokane, Washington, with her husband, Paul; her daughter, Tesia; and a goldendoodle named Aria. She has had a passion for creative writing since she was a child and also loves drawing, playing the piano, doing crafts, and walking and playing with Aria. She has a son named Tim, who is married to his lovely wife, Tracy. She has three beautiful granddaughters: Hannah, Abby, and Lea. She is currently working on writing another children’s book about her dog, Aria.
Evelyn Blake shares, “Porco, the pig, is a good and lovable young piglet who lives in the animal-inhabited town of Animaltropolis with his large family and his best friend Cody, the cat. He loves his life and has several good qualities.
“The only strange thing about Porco is that he loves spaghetti! The problem here is that his mother only knows how to make slop, and thus that is all she ever feeds him and his siblings. So, who knows when Porco will be able to eat that delicious meal of noodles, tomato sauce, and meatballs again?
“One day while walking home from school, Porco notices a special sign in the window of Mrs. Chicken’s Restaurant: 'All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti and Meatballs!' This is Porco’s big chance to have more of his favorite food! But the question is, How much can he eat before he’s through? Will he go too far?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evelyn Blake’s new book features fun and vibrant illustrations crafted by Tesia Blake, who has lived in Spokane, Washington, since she was four years old. She has loved drawing all her life and has a degree in art 2D from Spokane Falls Community College. She is currently the artist of the online comic strip Shivers and Hatcher, available on her business website, artbytesia.com. She is on the autism spectrum, known as an aspie, but has not let that stop her from achieving her dreams. She is very gifted in writing and illustrating and is currently working on several other books..
Consumers can purchase “Porco the Pig” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Porco the Pig,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Evelyn Blake shares, “Porco, the pig, is a good and lovable young piglet who lives in the animal-inhabited town of Animaltropolis with his large family and his best friend Cody, the cat. He loves his life and has several good qualities.
“The only strange thing about Porco is that he loves spaghetti! The problem here is that his mother only knows how to make slop, and thus that is all she ever feeds him and his siblings. So, who knows when Porco will be able to eat that delicious meal of noodles, tomato sauce, and meatballs again?
“One day while walking home from school, Porco notices a special sign in the window of Mrs. Chicken’s Restaurant: 'All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti and Meatballs!' This is Porco’s big chance to have more of his favorite food! But the question is, How much can he eat before he’s through? Will he go too far?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evelyn Blake’s new book features fun and vibrant illustrations crafted by Tesia Blake, who has lived in Spokane, Washington, since she was four years old. She has loved drawing all her life and has a degree in art 2D from Spokane Falls Community College. She is currently the artist of the online comic strip Shivers and Hatcher, available on her business website, artbytesia.com. She is on the autism spectrum, known as an aspie, but has not let that stop her from achieving her dreams. She is very gifted in writing and illustrating and is currently working on several other books..
Consumers can purchase “Porco the Pig” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Porco the Pig,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories