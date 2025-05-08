Evelyn Blake’s Newly Released "Porco the Pig" is a Charming and Humorous Children’s Tale About Friendship, Determination, and a Piglet’s Love for Spaghetti

“Porco the Pig” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evelyn Blake is a delightful and entertaining children’s book that follows the adventures of a lovable piglet with an unusual craving for spaghetti. With heartwarming storytelling and vibrant illustrations, this book brings young readers along on Porco’s quest to satisfy his appetite.