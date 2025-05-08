Kate Kennedy’s Newly Released "Because We Are Brothers" is a Heartwarming Celebration of Sibling Bonds and Childhood Adventures
“Because We Are Brothers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kate Kennedy is a delightful children’s story that captures the joy, challenges, and love shared between siblings. Through engaging storytelling and vibrant moments, Kennedy highlights the beauty of brotherhood and the unbreakable bonds that make childhood so special.
Abilene, TX, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Because We Are Brothers”: a touching and beautifully illustrated tale that follows two young brothers as they explore the world together. This story can be enjoyed by children and parents alike because it is told from both the children’s and the parent’s perspectives. “Because We Are Brothers” is the creation of published author, Kate Kennedy, a life coach, a part-time university professor, and a dedicated volunteer who enjoys the sights and sounds of nature.
Kennedy shares, “In Because We Are Brothers, two young brothers on an
adventure through their wonderful world. Whether they are climbing on rocks,
counting the stars, or splashing in the tub, every moment is filled with fun and
adventure. Bedtime can be a bit scary sometimes, but with each other and Mom
and Dad nearby, they know everything will be okay. 'Because We Are Brothers,' is a delightful tale showing how much more fun life can be with a brother.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kate Kennedy’s new book is a
heartwarming reminder of the power of family, the fun of growing up together,
and the importance of always having someone by your side.
Consumers can purchase “Because We Are Brothers” at traditional brick &
mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and
Noble. For additional information or inquiries about “Because We Are Brothers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
