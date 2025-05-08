Norman Morton’s Newly Released "Putin’s Virus" is a Thrilling Political and Action-Packed Novel Centered Around a Nuclear Conspiracy and the Race to Stop Catastrophe

“Putin’s Virus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norman Morton is a gripping story about a brilliant student who creates a dangerous nuclear weapon, leading to a covert Russian plot to infiltrate the U.S. with suitcase bombs. As the FBI races to uncover the conspiracy, an agent and his girlfriend must stop an explosive threat that could devastate major American cities.