Norman Morton’s Newly Released "Putin’s Virus" is a Thrilling Political and Action-Packed Novel Centered Around a Nuclear Conspiracy and the Race to Stop Catastrophe
“Putin’s Virus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norman Morton is a gripping story about a brilliant student who creates a dangerous nuclear weapon, leading to a covert Russian plot to infiltrate the U.S. with suitcase bombs. As the FBI races to uncover the conspiracy, an agent and his girlfriend must stop an explosive threat that could devastate major American cities.
Arlington, VA, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Putin’s Virus”: a thrilling tale of espionage, conspiracy, and high-stakes action that involves nuclear weapons, covert Russian agents, and a race against time to prevent catastrophic attacks. “Putin’s Virus” is the creation of published author, Norman Morton, who had worked in the government at agencies such as the Small Business Administration, the Census Bureau, the Department of Commerce, etc., holding such titles as computer programmer (software today), computer systems analyst, and staff mathematician. Also, he tutored high school and university students for over thirty years in math, chemistry, and physics. Today, Norman is retired (as of 1996) but doing sporadic online tutoring just to keep busy. And he has cranked out ten or more copyrighted articles mostly on number theory in the last fifteen months. He has three grown children. His love and affection for them have kept him going strong even in his retirement years. Norman keeps a rich collection of about six hundred books in his personal library for reference and enjoyment. Finally, he is still doing AI research for well over fifty years.
Morton shares, “Putin’s Virus begins with a brilliant student—a loner unloved and discriminated against in the physics department of a university. He discovers a way of fusing together nuclear material without the use of high explosives. His technique for doing it is used to make suitcase-sized bombs, which are used by the US military to be planted in every major city of the USSR. But an agent is caught, the suitcase bomb analyzed, and the knowledge of its construction is used by Russian agents. These agents are labeled as 'viruses' with the prefix Putin in homage to the deceased Russian leader. These Putin Viruses infiltrate the US via the town of Nogales using supremely efficient Mexican smugglers who know how to circumvent any wall, fence, border guard, or barbed wire.
“In one American city, a Russian agent has a heart attack, dies, and his effects are found to contain code. The FBI is informed, and an agent who has no chance of advancement is sent to investigate. From his findings, and with a girlfriend helper, he realized that atomic bombs are already readied in several American cities. Piece by piece, he brings together the plot to set off atomic bombs in every major American city. However, one Russian agent is elusive, and upon his command, the other viruses will set off their atomic bombs to detonate via timers to give them time to leave the area by plane or submarine.
“The FBI agent and his girlfriend track this Russian agent down to Sugarloaf Mountain just outside of Washington, DC. There, atop the mountain, the agent plans to detonate an atomic bomb whose power is ten times the power of the Hiroshima bomb. It is a fight to the death to stop him and, therefore, the other viruses!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norman Morton’s new book is an intense political thriller that mixes high-level espionage with pulse-pounding action to create an unforgettable reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “Putin’s Virus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Putin’s Virus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
