Tower C. Believes’s Newly Released "Shoo" is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Tale of Self-Acceptance, Perseverance, and the Power of Friendship

“Shoo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tower C. Believes is a delightful and imaginative story following a one-of-a-kind sneaker navigating life in a world designed for pairs, learning valuable lessons about resilience, self-worth, and embracing differences.