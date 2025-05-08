Arika Horner’s New Book, "Love's Snare: Stolen Identity," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel That Follows a Cursed Princess’s Quest to Find the Legendary Sword That Can Free Her
Stockbridge, MI, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Arika Horner, who graduated Western Michigan University with a bachelor’s in English with a creative writing focus and a minor in journalism, has completed her most recent book, “Love's Snare: Stolen Identity”: a compelling tale that centers around a young princess as she searches for the only tool that can free her from a dangerous curse.
“Saffron, a newly widowed princess, has begun her journey to find the sword of Ludwig that will set her free. But her path is not easy,” writes Horner. “Mira, her lady-in-waiting, is not who she appears to be and only continues to fool Saffron. Although, there is still a glimmer of hope for her as the turmoil stirs. An ancient race of vampires is lending a hand in the fight, but she does not know it.
“Now, as the harrowing tale unfolds, everyone is in a race for their lives, homes, and families. Twelve days are all they have to find the sword and break a sorceress’s curse before the Solsctis moon awakens.”
Published by Fulton Books, Arika Horner’s book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along Saffron’s journey through unknown dangers, alongside both friend and foe. Character-driven and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Love’s Snare: Stolen Identity” is a spellbinding experience that will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Love's Snare: Stolen Identity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
