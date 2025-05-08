Regina Olokor’s New Book, “Why You Need Jesus Christ: A Christian Evangelism Book for New Converts,” Aims to Help Readers Strive to Know Christ in Their Lives
Brooklyn, NY, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Regina Olokor, the senior pastor of Faith Prayer Ministry International, a church based in Ovwian/Udu Local Government Area in Warri, Delta State of Nigeria, has completed her most recent book, “Why You Need Jesus Christ: A Christian Evangelism Book for New Converts”: an enlightening discussion that explores the reasons why one needs Christ in their lives, providing motivation and a desire to seek out the Lord and accept him as one’s Savior.
“If you do not need something, you will not go for it,” writes Olokor. “If you do not know why you need something, you will not go for it. But chances are that if you know why you need something, you will go for it. If you know why you need Jesus Christ, you will go for Him. Those who have not accepted Jesus Christ do not know why they need Him. They don’t know who He is. Find out why you need Jesus Christ. Find out why you need Him. If the crown of your life has been stolen by Satan, then you need the power of Jesus Christ to recover it, and God will restore it to you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Regina Olokor’s book will help inspire readers from all walks of life to want to know Jesus and understand his teachings. Drawing upon her own experiences in impacting the lives of others through her ministry, Olokor shares her writings in the hope of helping readers refocus their lives around Christ in order to earn God’s salvation and glory.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Why You Need Jesus Christ: A Christian Evangelism Book for New Converts” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
