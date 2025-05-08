Aisha Alexander’s New Book, “A Can of I AM's,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Finds a Can Full of Encouraging Words That Provides Her with Confidence
Camden, SC, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Aisha Alexander, an educator who loves to inspire children to exceed expectations and embrace their true potential, has completed her most recent book, “A Can of I AM's”: a riveting story that centers around Brenda, a young girl who finds a special can with contents that help her feel empowered.
In “A Can of I AM’s,” readers are introduced to Brenda, who is feeling sad about herself and lacking confidence after being bullied by others at school. On her way home, Brenda finds a mysterious can that is filled with powerful “I AM” phrases that help her build up confidence and discover just how wonderful she truly is.
Published by Fulton Books, Aisha Alexander’s book is inspired by the author’s passion for empowering young readers to be the best version of themselves, and to always believe that they are great no matter what life may throw their way. With color artwork and a valuable life lesson, “A Can of I AM’s” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “A Can of I AM's” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “A Can of I AM’s,” readers are introduced to Brenda, who is feeling sad about herself and lacking confidence after being bullied by others at school. On her way home, Brenda finds a mysterious can that is filled with powerful “I AM” phrases that help her build up confidence and discover just how wonderful she truly is.
Published by Fulton Books, Aisha Alexander’s book is inspired by the author’s passion for empowering young readers to be the best version of themselves, and to always believe that they are great no matter what life may throw their way. With color artwork and a valuable life lesson, “A Can of I AM’s” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “A Can of I AM's” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories