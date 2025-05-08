Beth Evans’s New Book, "Jake the Country Cat," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Shy Black Kitten Who, Through the Power of Music, Finds His Forever Home
Colonia, NJ, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Beth Evans, who resides in New Jersey with her three fur babies, Jake, Blue, and Binx, has completed her most recent book, “Jake the Country Cat”: a delightful story that follows a black kitten who lives in a local shelter and finds his life forever changed when he makes a name for himself by dancing to country music.
Beth shares, “When a small shy black kitten arrives at the local cat shelter, he finds love and kindness, but when he hears some music from a country superstar, little did he know his life was about to change.”
Published by Fulton Books, Beth Evans’s book was inspired by a dream the author had, as well as her desire to bring about awareness to shelter animals. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Beth’s story to life, “Jake the Country Cat” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to give shelter animals a chance and to help them find their forever homes like Jake.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Jake the Country Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
