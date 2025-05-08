Author Charles Kitts, PhD’s New Book, “Are You a Christian? Really?” is a Poignant Discussion That Challenges Readers to Reflect Upon Their Relationship with Their Faith
Recent release “Are You a Christian? Really?” from Covenant Books author Charles Kitts, PhD is a thought-provoking read that highlights the decreasing Christian population in America and explores how those who still claim to be Christian are often practicing their faith in misalignment with Christ’s own teachings.
Watertown, MA, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles Kitts, PhD, who received his doctorate degree in Asian Studies from St. John’s University, has completed his new book, “Are You a Christian? Really?”: an eye-opening look at the ways in which Christianity has changed in America, the importance of the Christian faith, and how one can return to their faith through focusing on Christ’s teachings and recentering their lives around the Lord.
“What happened? I still go to church on Sundays, but where is everyone else?” writes Dr. Kitts. “Church attendance, from what I can see, is way down (and Gallup agrees). Why is that? And do not blame COVID-19. And where are the young people? Those who I see in church are mostly over fifty (I am over seventy). This is not right.
“Where are the kids? This is not the way it used to be, and it is certainly not what God wants. Parents! What are you doing? Time in church, time with God, is something we all need and can afford. And yes, I know you are busy and so are the kids (I have six grandchildren), but I do believe there are priorities, and listening and talking to God is one of the highest and a good lesson for children of all ages growing up. And I do understand that getting ready for church can be a hassle, but it is something I hope that will be ingrained in your children, hopefully forever.
“And now who am I? No, I am not a priest or a minister or anything like that. Therefore, in this book, I hope I will avoid long, boring lectures and will deal only with real life. I hope I can point to things that we can all do that will help all of us. (And that God will appreciate.) For forty years, I taught social studies in the New York City high school system. And I enjoyed it very much. It was real! And I would recommend it as a career. It is work, and it is often challenging, but you will be needed and helping others. (And do not forget you have summers off.) A few hints, though—get to know your students and let them know you. After all, you are there to help them, and do allow yourself to have some fun with them. There is no harm with a good laugh.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charles Kitts, PhD’s new book will remind readers of God’s goals for his followers, helping them to see the importance of returning to the Church and Christ’s teachings. Based upon personal observations and Biblical research, “Are You a Christian? Really?” serves as a wake-up call to those who consider themselves a Christian but don’t actually practice the faith they claim to follow, helping them to regain their title of Christian once more.
Readers can purchase “Are You a Christian? Really?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
