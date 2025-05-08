Author Andrew B. Sampsel’s New Book, "Castle Reef 3: Legacy," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Group of Heroes as They Race to Save the World from Destruction

Recent release “Castle Reef 3: legacy” from Covenant Books author Andrew B. Sampsel is a riveting story that centers around a group of heroes living in a quaint tourist town who must rise to the occasion and stop a dangerous mastermind from ruling the world through the use of an all-powerful microchip.