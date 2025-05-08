Author Andrew B. Sampsel’s New Book, "Castle Reef 3: Legacy," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Group of Heroes as They Race to Save the World from Destruction
Recent release “Castle Reef 3: legacy” from Covenant Books author Andrew B. Sampsel is a riveting story that centers around a group of heroes living in a quaint tourist town who must rise to the occasion and stop a dangerous mastermind from ruling the world through the use of an all-powerful microchip.
Park Hill, OK, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Andrew B. Sampsel, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, has completed his new book, “Castle Reef 3: legacy”: the thrilling conclusion to the author’s “Castle Reef” trilogy that follows the ultimate battle to save the world from a dangerous mastermind who plans to use a dangerous microchip to destroy the world.
“In the serene tourist town of Castle Reef, imminent danger lurks around every corner as secrets unravel and suspense builds to a riveting finale,” writes Sampsel. “Will our heroes thwart the sinister plans of their adversary once and for all? What do the Apollo missions and an invincible AI automaton have in common? Time is running out, or is it?
“Prepare for another thrill ride in the explosive conclusion of the ‘Castle Reef’ trilogy. Join Trent, Julie, and the Counter-Terror Task Force as they confront the nefarious Cortney Alexander in her final bid to regain the priceless microchip and achieve world domination. Dive into this heart-pounding finale and, if you haven’t already, immerse yourself in the first two books to fully appreciate this epic journey.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andrew B. Sampsel’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on this epic battle between good and evil, where the balance of the world hangs by a thread. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Castle Reef 3: legacy” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, keeping them spellbound right up until the epic conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Castle Reef 3: legacy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
