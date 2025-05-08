Lilli Babits’s New Book, "The Homesteaders," is an Immersive Novel That Follows a Family of German Immigrants to America Where They Sow Their Dreams & Tame the Iowa Land

"The Homesteaders," a novel recently released by Page Publishing author Lilli Babits, centers around the Gutthard family, who broke free from Germany's political unrest and emigrated to America in 1860. After enduring the Civil War in Baltimore, the Gutthards settle in Iowa to conquer the land and earn their citizenship.