Lilli Babits’s New Book, "The Homesteaders," is an Immersive Novel That Follows a Family of German Immigrants to America Where They Sow Their Dreams & Tame the Iowa Land
"The Homesteaders," a novel recently released by Page Publishing author Lilli Babits, centers around the Gutthard family, who broke free from Germany's political unrest and emigrated to America in 1860. After enduring the Civil War in Baltimore, the Gutthards settle in Iowa to conquer the land and earn their citizenship.
Flint Twp., MI, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lilli Babits, who has been an editor and writer for thirty years, completed her latest novel, "The Homesteaders." This historical fiction story centers around a family of German immigrants who bravely earn their place in America's Midwest in the 19th century. They not only survive but thrive in the frontier, far exceeding what any of them had ever dared to dream.
“Who were the 19th century immigrants that tamed the Midwest with honor, risking their lives in places where others dared not go?” writes Babits. “Famine and political unrest in 1860 Germany pushed the Gutthard family across the Atlantic Ocean and into New York, then to Baltimore and the Civil War and finally to Iowa. ‘The Homesteaders’ is the Gutthards’ saga. The story of their arduous journey and hard-won success unfolds through a cast of remarkably inspirational characters, from the women who sowed their souls into the soil to the brave and resilient children. A stirring evocation of the Iowa territory, where every character is a hero, and their love, unwavering grit, and sacrifice link them together unconditionally.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lilli Babits’s enthralling tale was inspired by a road trip she took when, while traveling across Iowa and Nebraska, the author mused on the ominous accomplishments of farming families from the past, and of their sweat and toil that eventually led this area to become America’s breadbasket.
Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Homesteaders” invites readers to fully realize the strength and resilience it took to conquer the American Midwest and what drove European immigrants to risk everything to pursue this way of life.
Readers who wish to experience this historically accurate tapestry can purchase “The Homesteaders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Who were the 19th century immigrants that tamed the Midwest with honor, risking their lives in places where others dared not go?” writes Babits. “Famine and political unrest in 1860 Germany pushed the Gutthard family across the Atlantic Ocean and into New York, then to Baltimore and the Civil War and finally to Iowa. ‘The Homesteaders’ is the Gutthards’ saga. The story of their arduous journey and hard-won success unfolds through a cast of remarkably inspirational characters, from the women who sowed their souls into the soil to the brave and resilient children. A stirring evocation of the Iowa territory, where every character is a hero, and their love, unwavering grit, and sacrifice link them together unconditionally.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lilli Babits’s enthralling tale was inspired by a road trip she took when, while traveling across Iowa and Nebraska, the author mused on the ominous accomplishments of farming families from the past, and of their sweat and toil that eventually led this area to become America’s breadbasket.
Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Homesteaders” invites readers to fully realize the strength and resilience it took to conquer the American Midwest and what drove European immigrants to risk everything to pursue this way of life.
Readers who wish to experience this historically accurate tapestry can purchase “The Homesteaders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories