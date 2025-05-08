Author Douglas Thomas’s New Book, "Stoic Revenge," Follows Captain Michael Brady, a US Army Ranger, and Omar Saeed, an Insurgent in Afghanistan During Desert Storm

Recent release “Stoic Revenge” from Page Publishing author Douglas Thomas tells the story of Captain Michael Brady and Omar Saeed, who meet in battle and are the victims of a cave-in. While trapped shoulder-high in dirt and debris, they hurl epithets and rocks at each other. They are soon worn out and reduced to an interesting dialectic of their respective religions and philosophies.