Author Douglas Thomas’s New Book, "Stoic Revenge," Follows Captain Michael Brady, a US Army Ranger, and Omar Saeed, an Insurgent in Afghanistan During Desert Storm
Recent release “Stoic Revenge” from Page Publishing author Douglas Thomas tells the story of Captain Michael Brady and Omar Saeed, who meet in battle and are the victims of a cave-in. While trapped shoulder-high in dirt and debris, they hurl epithets and rocks at each other. They are soon worn out and reduced to an interesting dialectic of their respective religions and philosophies.
Rockville, MD, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Thomas, a retired attorney, has completed his new book, “Stoic Revenge”: a fascinating work that depicts an existential battle between good and evil.
Brady learns of the senseless killing of Saeed’s family in an errant American bombing mission at the end of the war. After the war, Saeed goes on to complete his education, excelling in computer sciences and quantum mechanics. Saeed harbors a stoic desire for revenge against the US and is obsessed with punishing Americans for the loss of his family. Saeed is a genius in the field of physics known as quantum mechanics and has mastered the art of hacking into the most complicated algorithms and advanced cyber transmissions.
Brady works up from a position of bank security officer to head of security for a large national banking conglomerate. Brady is drawn in by an old Army buddy to assist the NSA in catching an unknown terrorist threatening America, which turns out to be Saeed. Brady learns who Saeed really is and uses Saeed’s only son to reconnect with Saeed.
Author Douglas Thomas has over thirty years in private practice, specializing in criminal and civil litigation. He served three years in US Army intelligence, which forms the basis for this story. He has a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Maryland Law School.
Thomas begins, “Another day to find meaning, foundation, and most of all, to survive. He endured the blistering heat that found its way through the soles of his boots. The unit had been marching for two days to reach the foothills where the enemy was entrenched. As he slowly kept pace with his comrades, he could feel his skin sticking to his body armor. He longed for the sun to set in the west so he could enjoy the evening breezes that would follow.”
He continues, “No one had seen the enemy since the unit left the base back in Mosul. His orders were to search and destroy a rogue sect of the radical Islamic Hezbollah tribe. In this area, tribal disputes were prevalent, as were their sporadic attacks on the common people trying to survive another day in hell. Hezbollah took advantage of this tribal unrest to exploit the difficulties these local disruptions created for the American and Iraqi forces.”
Published by Page Publishing, Douglas Thomas’s engaging tale invites readers to discover who will prevail in this battle between good and evil.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Stoic Revenge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
