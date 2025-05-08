Author Colette Fadel Awad’s New Book, "Miracle and Hope," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents How She and Her Family Endured in the Face of a Medical Emergency
Colette Fadel Awad’s recent release “Miracle and Hope” from Page Publishing is a compelling autobiographical account that centers around the author and her family as they receive news of a devastating medical episode affecting one of their own. With her son’s life in question, Awad recounts how her family came together to support one another through this harrowing time.
Framingham, MA, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Colette Fadel Awad, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a retired high school science teacher who emigrated to the US from Lebanon, has completed her new book, “Miracle and Hope”: a deeply emotional and thought-provoking memoir that follows her family’s response to a medical emergency that threatened her son’s life.
“Will the doctors at a reputable hospital and a new protocol be able to save Sami’s life?” Awad asks. “How does the family cope with Sami’s monumental health crisis? Does faith come to the rescue when despair sets in?”
Published by Page Publishing, Colette Fadel Awad’s memoir is a stirring testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the uplifting power of familial love during times of immense hardship. Deeply personal and candid, “Miracle and Hope” is sure to resonate with anyone who has faced a medical crisis involving a loved one, offering a glimmer of hope in the darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Miracle and Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Will the doctors at a reputable hospital and a new protocol be able to save Sami’s life?” Awad asks. “How does the family cope with Sami’s monumental health crisis? Does faith come to the rescue when despair sets in?”
Published by Page Publishing, Colette Fadel Awad’s memoir is a stirring testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the uplifting power of familial love during times of immense hardship. Deeply personal and candid, “Miracle and Hope” is sure to resonate with anyone who has faced a medical crisis involving a loved one, offering a glimmer of hope in the darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Miracle and Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories