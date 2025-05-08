Author Colette Fadel Awad’s New Book, "Miracle and Hope," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents How She and Her Family Endured in the Face of a Medical Emergency

Colette Fadel Awad’s recent release “Miracle and Hope” from Page Publishing is a compelling autobiographical account that centers around the author and her family as they receive news of a devastating medical episode affecting one of their own. With her son’s life in question, Awad recounts how her family came together to support one another through this harrowing time.