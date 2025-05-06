"Don’t Leave Your Body Behind": The New Children’s Book Series Helping Kids Move, Feel and Thrive
A family-created series inspiring children to embrace movement, mindfulness, and emotional wellness.
Fennimore, WI, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kayla and Justin Snyder, the husband-and-wife duo behind the family-run brand KayluvsJay, have officially launched their growing children’s book series, Don’t Leave Your Body Behind. Designed to inspire children to reconnect with their bodies, emotions, and imaginations, the series addresses concerns about increasing screen time and its impact on physical and emotional health.
The idea for the series began with a dream experienced by Justin Snyder, who, after observing the behavioral shifts in children — including their own three kids —recognized a growing disconnect between children and their natural inclination to move, play, and express emotions. That dream, combined with Kayla Snyder’s passion for positive affirmations and emotional resilience, laid the foundation for a mission-driven creative endeavor aimed at modern families.
Recent research shows that children today spend more than twice as much time on screens as they do playing outdoors, contributing to rising levels of anxiety, disconnection, and sedentary behavior. The Don’t Leave Your Body Behind series was developed as a creative response to this growing concern.
The first book in the series, The Day Jay Found His Body Again, follows a young boy named Jay who rediscovers the joy of outdoor movement. The story reinforces a central message: the best adventures don’t come from a screen — they come from engaging with the world, moving the body, and reconnecting with imagination.
Following that release, Kay’s Garden of Words: The Power of Positive Affirmations was published. The story centers on a young girl named Kay who learns how her words shape her world. Through gentle storytelling and vibrant illustrations, readers are introduced to the idea that speaking with kindness can plant seeds of confidence and growth. The book encourages emotional awareness, compassion, and self-empowerment in a way that is accessible and uplifting for young audiences.
Each story in the series is accompanied by a matching coloring and activity book, designed to reinforce the key messages through creativity and hands-on engagement. These companion books provide families and educators with practical tools to further connect with the stories’ lessons and foster deeper conversations around emotional well-being, movement, and self-expression.
According to KayluvsJay, the series aims to encourage children to recognize their inherent value, understand their emotions, and embrace physical activity as a form of self-care and joy. The stories blend imaginative narratives with real-world challenges, helping young readers explore personal growth in relatable, age-appropriate ways.
In a recent statement, co-creator Kayla Snyder shared, “In a world pulling kids toward screens and negativity, this series is designed to pull them back to their bodies, their hearts, and their dreams. These books serve as a reminder that children are growing into something beautiful — one thought, one feeling, and one brave step at a time.”
The Don’t Leave Your Body Behind series is currently available on Amazon at www.amazon.com/dp/B0F4SH4TBJ and featured on the family’s official website at www.kayluvsjay.com.
