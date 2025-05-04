Urgent Prophetic Wake-Up Call: New Book "Set Apart" Confronts Spiritual Compromise in Today's Church
As Christianity faces a crisis of holiness, Pastor Barry Tallis delivers a timely message that could spark the next great awakening.
Montverde, FL, May 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In an era when Christianity struggles with declining influence and growing compromise, Pastor Barry Tallis releases "Set Apart: A Call to Holiness" - a prophetic message urgently needed in these critical times. Available May 15, this compelling narrative doesn't just diagnose spiritual drift — it offers the biblical pathway back to authentic faith and revival.
"The Church stands at a crossroads," warns Tallis. "We've built impressive platforms while our altars lie in ruins. We've pursued comfort instead of consecration. The light is dimming, but it's not too late to return. This message isn't just important — it's urgent."
Through vivid visions and biblical insights drawn from Isaiah's prophecies, "Set Apart" reveals:
- Why countless believers feel spiritually empty despite religious activity
- The dangerous consequences of trading intimacy with God for Christian busyness
- How the pursuit of comfort has replaced the call to holiness
- The direct connection between personal holiness and the revival many are desperately seeking
"This isn't just another Christian living book," emphasizes Tallis. "It's a prophetic warning and an invitation to return to our first love before it's too late. The world needs a Church that burns brightly with the fire of God's presence, not one that merely goes through religious motions."
The timing couldn't be more critical. As cultural Christianity crumbles and authentic faith is tested, "Set Apart" calls believers to rise as a holy remnant who refuse to compromise — becoming the spark that could ignite the next great awakening.
Barry Tallis is the founder of Kingdom Based Coaching and The Nourish Group, ministries focused on faith, renewal, and healthy living. His books include "Stronger," "Victorious," and "Unguarded," with "Relentless Strength" coming soon.
"Set Apart: A Call to Holiness" will be available in paperback ($14.99) and Kindle format (special launch price of just $0.99 for a limited time) on May 15, 2025.
For advance review copies, interviews, or speaking engagements:
Barry Tallis
barry@thenourishgroup.org
503-686-1120
