Dixon Place & Creative Performances to Present "Threat to Democracy"
This multidisciplinary collaborative dance performance will unite spoken-word artists and dance choreographers to confront the urgent challenges facing democracy.
New York, NY, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dixon Place & Creative Performances will present "Threat to Democracy," a multidisciplinary dance event. This multidisciplinary collaborative dance performance will unite spoken-word artists and dance choreographers to confront the urgent challenges facing democracy in the United States, today.
Through raw, evocative movement and powerful spoken narratives, this showcase will examine issues like voter rights, misinformation, disinformation, systemic inequalities, and the fragility of democratic ideals. In a time when civil liberties and collective voices are increasingly under threat, "Threat to Democracy" will serve as a reflection of resilience, sparking dialogue and inspiring hope for a more equitable and inclusive future.
Ten choreographers collaborating with ten literary artists, will each present dance works between 5 and 7 minutes. Featured literary works include poetry, prose and monologues. Featured dance choreographers practice contemporary, modern, jazz and south Asian dance styles.
Date: June 1, Sunday
Time: 2 Shows. At 4 p.m. and at 7 p.m.
Runtime: Approx 60 minutes.
Venue: Dixon Place Theater, 161A Chrystie Street, NY 10002.
Tickets: https://dixonplace.org/performances/threat-to-democracy-6-1-25/
Sangeeta Yesley
212-518-8508
www.creativeperformances.com
