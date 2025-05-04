HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Neurological Care Excellence
Englewood, CO, May 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This Stroke Awareness Month, HCA HealthONE Swedish announced it was recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care for 5 years in a row (2021–2025), putting it within the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for treatment of stroke.
Additionally, Healthgrades’ independent analysis of publicly reported patient care data resulted in the organization conferring the following awards:
· Recipient of the Healthgrades Neurosciences Excellence Award for 5 Years in a Row (2021-2025)
· Recipient of the Healthgrades Stroke Care Excellence Award for 5 Years in a Row (2021-2025)
· Five-Star Recipient for Cranial Neurosurgery for 5 Years in a Row (2021-2025)
· Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Stroke for 6 Years in a Row (2020-2025)
HCA HealthONE Swedish’s legacy of neurological care excellence stretches back decades. The hospital introduced Colorado’s first MRI and CT scanners in the 1970s, and became the first facility in the state to be certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission in 2004. Years of dedicated innovation later, HCA HealthONE Swedish was honored with the elite Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center designation. Paired with an American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center, HCA HealthONE Swedish physicians and caregivers provide an unparalleled level of care for the most challenging neurological injuries and illnesses.
“Healthgrades' recognition of our stroke and neurological care excellence underscores what’s most important: providing great outcomes for our patients," said Sara Minott, vice president of neurosciences. “Those outcomes are the result of our multidisciplinary team’s expertise, the investments we’ve made to provide access to the latest technology and our care team’s rigorous adherence to evidence-based treatments focused on whole-patient wellness.”
In addition to accolades from Healthgrades, HCA HealthONE Swedish has been recognized by the American Heart Association with its Get with the Guidelines - Target Stroke: Honor Roll Elite Plus and Advanced Therapy awards. Learn more about our neurological specialties: https://www.healthonecares.com/locations/swedish/specialties/neurological-care.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
Contact
HCA HealthONE SwedishContact
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
