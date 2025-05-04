Robi Labs Launches Experimental Preview of Lexa Chat, a Multimodal AI Assistant with Unlimited Access
Robi Labs has launched the experimental preview of Lexa Chat, a free multimodal AI assistant that allows unlimited text and image-based conversations. Users worldwide can now engage with advanced language and vision models, generate structured outputs, and share chats — all with no usage limits.
Yerevan, Armenia, May 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robi Labs, an independent AI research company, has announced the launch of the experimental preview of Lexa Chat, a new open-access multimodal AI assistant. Starting today, users can sign up and begin interacting with Lexa Chat for free, with no usage limits.
Lexa Chat allows users to engage in both text and image-based conversations in multiple languages. The platform supports uploading images, generating structured outputs, and sharing entire chat sessions with others.
“Lexa is the interface to our AI research. It’s fast, intuitive, and open by design,” said Alen Hovhannisyan, Founder and CEO of Robi Labs. “By opening Lexa Chat to the public with no restrictions, we’re inviting people to explore, create, and help shape the future of our models in real-world contexts.”
Key Features of Lexa Chat (Experimental Preview):
Unlimited access to the chat assistant with no quotas or caps
Multimodal interaction, including both text and images
Multilingual support for fluid language switching
Artifact creation for persistent, reusable outputs
One-click sharing of chat sessions
Upcoming integration with Picasoe, Robi Labs’ image generation model
Lexa Chat is designed as both a research tool and a practical assistant, offering flexibility and transparency that align with Robi Labs’ commitment to democratizing AI systems. The experimental preview phase aims to gather early feedback, test performance in diverse real-world settings, and drive continuous improvement.
Lexa Chat is now available to the public. There is no cost to join — only an email address is required.
Lexa Chat allows users to engage in both text and image-based conversations in multiple languages. The platform supports uploading images, generating structured outputs, and sharing entire chat sessions with others.
“Lexa is the interface to our AI research. It’s fast, intuitive, and open by design,” said Alen Hovhannisyan, Founder and CEO of Robi Labs. “By opening Lexa Chat to the public with no restrictions, we’re inviting people to explore, create, and help shape the future of our models in real-world contexts.”
Key Features of Lexa Chat (Experimental Preview):
Unlimited access to the chat assistant with no quotas or caps
Multimodal interaction, including both text and images
Multilingual support for fluid language switching
Artifact creation for persistent, reusable outputs
One-click sharing of chat sessions
Upcoming integration with Picasoe, Robi Labs’ image generation model
Lexa Chat is designed as both a research tool and a practical assistant, offering flexibility and transparency that align with Robi Labs’ commitment to democratizing AI systems. The experimental preview phase aims to gather early feedback, test performance in diverse real-world settings, and drive continuous improvement.
Lexa Chat is now available to the public. There is no cost to join — only an email address is required.
Contact
Robi LabsContact
Alen Hovhannisians
+37477007883
https://labs.robiai.com
Alen Hovhannisians
+37477007883
https://labs.robiai.com
Categories