Davenport Psychology Welcomes Dr. Allyson Fellows, Psy.D., to Sarasota and Venice Offices
Dr. Fellows brings six years of experience in Women's Mental Health, Trauma Recovery, and LGBTQ+ Affirmative Therapy. She creates a warm, nonjudgmental space for clients, using evidence-based practices like CBT and trauma-focused interventions.
Sarasota, FL, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Davenport Psychology announces the addition of Dr. Allyson Fellows, Psy.D., to their team of licensed clinical psychologists. Dr. Fellows brings six years of experience and specialized expertise in Women's Mental Health, Trauma Recovery, and LGBTQ+ Supportive Therapy, enhancing their overall commitment to providing inclusive and supportive mental health care.
Dr. Fellows is passionate about helping individuals navigate life's most personal and challenging journeys. She creates a warm, nonjudgmental space where clients feel seen, heard, and respected. Her approach is grounded in evidence-based practices such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Relational-Cultural Therapy, and trauma-focused interventions, tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual.
Areas of Focus:
Women's Mental Health: Dr. Fellows addresses the unique mental health challenges faced by women, including anxiety, depression, life transitions, and reproductive health. Her empathetic and empowering approach helps women build resilience and thrive.
Trauma Recovery: With specialized training in trauma-focused interventions, Dr. Fellows supports survivors of trauma in their healing journey. She provides a safe, nonjudgmental space for clients to process their experiences, develop coping strategies, and reclaim their sense of self.
LGBTQ+ Supportive Therapy: Dr. Fellows is dedicated to providing supportive care for LGBTQ+ individuals. She addresses issues related to identity development, coming out, and navigating societal challenges, fostering a sense of acceptance and empowerment.
Contact
Charles Davenport
941-702-2457
https://davenportpsychology.com
