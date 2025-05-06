Davenport Psychology Welcomes Dr. Allyson Fellows, Psy.D., to Sarasota and Venice Offices

Davenport Psychology welcomes Dr. Allyson Fellows, Psy.D., to their Sarasota and Venice offices. Dr. Fellows brings six years of experience in Women's Mental Health, Trauma Recovery, and LGBTQ+ Affirmative Therapy. She creates a warm, nonjudgmental space for clients, using evidence-based practices like CBT and trauma-focused interventions. Dr. Fellows is dedicated to fostering resilience, growth, and self-compassion.