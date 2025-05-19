LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, June 10, with a Presentation on Hypertension.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for June is Hilary J. Kieffer, M.D., of Baylor Scott & White Bee Cave Family Medicine who will lead a discussion on “Hypertension: Understanding Risks, Causes, Symptoms & the Importance of Management.”
Austin, TX, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a condition where the force of blood against artery walls is consistently too high, which can damage the heart and other organs over time. It often has no symptoms, making it a "silent killer" if left unmanaged. Understanding hypertension is crucial because early detection and control can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems.
Dr. Hilary J. Kieffer of Baylor Scott & White will lead this seminar focusing on the importance of understanding and managing hypertension, especially as people enter later stages of life.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Contact
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
