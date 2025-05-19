LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, June 10, with a Presentation on Hypertension.

LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for June is Hilary J. Kieffer, M.D., of Baylor Scott & White Bee Cave Family Medicine who will lead a discussion on “Hypertension: Understanding Risks, Causes, Symptoms & the Importance of Management.”