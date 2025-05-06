SingOUT Cincy Hosts Festival Celebrating LGBTQIA+ Music and Performers in Greater Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- (Cincinnati, OH) Cincinnati nonprofit SingOUT Cincy hosts its third annual SingOUT Cincy Festival. This celebration of excellent music and accessible experiences includes a multigenerational chorus, along with 3 intimate salon concerts highlighting individual performers.
From June 6 - June 10, volunteer singers (as young as ninth graders with no upper age limit) will come together for a 5-day festival choir to celebrate LGBTQIA+ composers and works - the SingOUT Cincy Festival Chorus. Over the course of 4 rehearsals, participants will connect, learn, and prepare for a free concert open to all on June 10, 2025 at 8pm at the Cincinnati Ballet. This one-of-a-kind approach to engaging with queer art in Cincinnati is in its third year, with participation nearly doubling every summer - and no signs of stopping.
In the leadup to the Festival Chorus, SingOUT Cincy is also hosting a Salon Series. These intimate, 1-hour concerts feature local LGBTQIA+ artists in solo performances and an artist talkback about the music, its context, and the role of queer art in shaping culture at large.
The SingOUT Cincy Festival highlights:
The role of LGBTQIA+ individuals in vocal music with both sung and unsung stories.
The need for explicitly queer spaces where LGBTQIA+ and allied individuals can come together.
How music bridges division within the LGBTQIA+ community and with the community at large.
The strength and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ and arts communities in the region. There is truly no better place to build something than Cincinnati.
Interested singers and audience members can RSVP at www.singoutcincy.com/festival. Participation is free, but donations are welcome to support ongoing, accessible LGBTQIA+ art.
SingOUT Cincy is a multi-generational, queer-centric singing organization dedicated to highlighting voices of the LGBTQIA+ community, bridging generational divides, and showcasing music by and for LGBTQIA+ individuals. SingOUT Cincy events aim to provide access to vocal music in a variety of formats - from free singalongs, solo performances, and a donation-only choral festival. Follow @singoutcincy on all social media platforms for information on events throughout the year, including robust Pride Month programming.
Featuring: LGBTQIA+ and ally performers
This event is supported generously by the Jason Mraz Foundation and other community supporters.
Contact
SingOUT Cincy
Lauren Albers
610-442-1013
www.singoutcincy.com
Lauren Albers
610-442-1013
www.singoutcincy.com
