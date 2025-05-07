3DiVi Launches Cam QA Tool That Instantly Checks Camera Positioning and Configuration in Face Recognition-Driven Video Analytics Projects

Face recognition failing? It’s probably not the algorithm — it’s cameras. In projects across retail, banking, and safe cities, poor camera setup quietly kills performance and inflates costs. But what if integrators and operators could fix that before it becomes a disaster? 3DiVi’s new automated camera audit tool uncovers hidden issues, boosts face recognition accuracy, and saves serious budget — already helping integrators speed up deployments and avoid costly mistakes.