Author Loukya Muthyala’s New Book, "Ocean Wonders," is an Interactive Coloring Book Designed to Help Young Readers Learn All About Different Marine Animals
Recent release “Ocean Wonders” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Loukya Muthyala is a captivating coloring book that contains all sorts of ocean creatures that readers can color in while learning new and exciting facts about each animal. From dolphins to sharks and everything in between, “Ocean Wonders” offers something for everyone.
Yulee, FL, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loukya Muthyala, an architectural and graphic designer based in Yulee, Florida, has completed her new book, “Ocean Wonders”: a riveting and engaging coloring book that will help readers learn all about the different lifestyles and habits of ocean life in a fun and interactive way.
“Dive into the fascinating world of ocean creatures with ‘Ocean Wonders!’” shares Muthyala. “This coloring book is filled with enchanting sketches of sea animals, each accompanied by a fun fact to spark curiosity and learning. Each page features a delightful sketch of a sea creature, designed with bold outlines that are easy for young children to color. The sketches capture the essence of marine life, from playful dolphins to intricate coral reefs. Adjacent to each sketch is a concise two-line fun fact about the featured sea animal. These facts are written in simple language suitable for young readers and serve as educational snippets.
“‘Ocean Wonders’ includes a diverse array of sea creatures that appeal to children’s imaginations, such as smiling sharks with rows of sharp teeth, graceful sea turtles gliding through the water, adorable seals lounging on rocky shores, mystical jellyfish drifting with the currents, majestic whales breaching the surface, and more!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Loukya Muthyala’s interactive tale will encourage young readers to use their imagination while coloring and learning about different marine animals, all while providing prompts or suggestions for color combinations to inspire artistic expression. By combining these fun facts with the act of coloring, “Ocean Wonders” is a perfect tool that will foster empathy and appreciation for ocean conservation.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Ocean Wonders" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
