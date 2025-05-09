Author Loukya Muthyala’s New Book, "Ocean Wonders," is an Interactive Coloring Book Designed to Help Young Readers Learn All About Different Marine Animals

Recent release “Ocean Wonders” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Loukya Muthyala is a captivating coloring book that contains all sorts of ocean creatures that readers can color in while learning new and exciting facts about each animal. From dolphins to sharks and everything in between, “Ocean Wonders” offers something for everyone.