Lynn Kennedy’s New Book, "Oh, What Wonders the Seasons Bring!" is an Adorable Story That Invites Readers of All Ages to Discover Each of the Four Seasons
New York, NY, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lynn Kennedy, who was born and raised in northeastern Minnesota, has completed her most recent book, “Oh, What Wonders the Seasons Bring!”: a charming tale that explores the beauty and wonder that people can experience during the four seasons throughout the year.
“This light read draws children into the interesting environments of the four seasons,” writes Kennedy. “The ebb and flow of nature’s changes are reflected in the rhythmic language that will make this book a quick favorite.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lynn Kennedy’s book is inspired by the author’s own childhood growing up in Minnesota, where she was blessed to experience each of the four seasons and was fascinated by the beauty of nature. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Kennedy’s writing to life, “Oh, What Wonders the Seasons Bring!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to appreciate the incredible sights that the natural world has to offer.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Oh, What Wonders the Seasons Bring!" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
