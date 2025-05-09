John Sternfels, LPC and Melissa Roberts’s New Book, "Behind The Smile," is a Powerful Account of How Melissa Found Healing After Years of Abuse and Trauma
Port Saint Lucie, FL, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Sternfels, LPC, owner and director of NorthPoint Professional Counseling Inc., with Melissa Roberts, has completed his most recent book, “Behind The Smile: Healing from Abuse, Trauma, and Betrayal”: an inspiring, true story that documents how Melissa overcame emotional and psychological damage from childhood abuse, trauma, and a sexual partner’s betrayal.
“On the outside, I learned to minimize my fear, hurt, and loneliness,” shares Roberts. “I hid the pain very well, almost too well, I would say. I carried the pain at home and in public.
“What everyone saw was my happy and friendly face. I thought this was how life was, one part of me feeling pain and hurt and the other projecting joy and happiness. After all, that is what I learned growing up—to live life behind a smile.
Melissa continues, “My story is indeed a God story. The pages contain my personal story of healing from sexual, emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual abuse. As if that were not enough, my healing journey includes having to heal from being a partner to a sex addict. With all the safeguards in place, I never thought I would marry any sort of addict. My dream was to live free of addiction, abuse, and pain. Time and time again, I would tell myself, ‘This is not how it was supposed to be.’
“Looking back, I can see where I turned my back on God, believing he should have known what I went through and should have protected me from everything I experienced. With twenty-twenty hindsight, I can now see that God was always present and did not abandon or forsake me through any part of my life. God showed me how he and only he would turn my mess into his message, a test into a testimony, a trial into a triumph, and a victim into a victory!”
Published by Fulton Books, John Sternfels, LPC and Melissa Roberts’s book explores the psychology behind child trauma, how it is carried forward systemically if not addressed, and how the right therapist, along with immovable faith, are the keys to a life of fulfillment and forgiveness. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Melissa’s story is sure to resonate with those who have ever endured abuse, serving as a beacon of hope for those seeking to overcome trauma and to live a life with affirmation and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Behind The Smile: Healing from Abuse, Trauma, and Betrayal” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories