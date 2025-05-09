Author Sophia Mose Jones’s New Book, "Tri-Star," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Boy from Another World Who Aims to Bring Down a Dangerous Organization

Recent release “Tri-Star” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sophia Mose Jones is a poignant tale that centers around Frederick, an agent for the evil organization Tri-Star, who stumbles upon a young boy he believes escaped from Tri-Star’s lab. After nursing him back to health, Frederick soon learns of the boy’s true origins and his plans to bring down Tri-Star.