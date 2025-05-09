Author Sophia Mose Jones’s New Book, "Tri-Star," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Boy from Another World Who Aims to Bring Down a Dangerous Organization
Recent release “Tri-Star” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sophia Mose Jones is a poignant tale that centers around Frederick, an agent for the evil organization Tri-Star, who stumbles upon a young boy he believes escaped from Tri-Star’s lab. After nursing him back to health, Frederick soon learns of the boy’s true origins and his plans to bring down Tri-Star.
Bellevue, WA, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sophia Mose Jones, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who enjoys cosplaying, concerts, conventions, and the Halloween season, has completed her new book, “Tri-Star”: a thrilling tale of a special agent for an evil organization who must hunt down a strange boy from another world who has stolen information from him and plans to use it against his organization.
“‘Tri-Star’ is a story that follows Frederick, a top agent for the evil organization Tri-Star. Their goal is to have a world without rules or punishment for actions,” writes Jones. “Frederick fully supports this new world! He wants to run Tri-Star someday, though he faces the same problem many other agents who tried before him did: no Tri-Star agent knows where the headquarters are located. Tri-Star prefers to keep it that way. Many have tried to find it, but all have either died or disappeared. Frederick is at a loss until Koda shows up.
“Koda, a thirteen-year-old kindhearted and shy boy, is found passed out on Frederick’s porch one night. Guessing that Koda came from one of Tri-Star’s labs, Frederick takes pity on him and decides to take him in. He trains Koda to succeed him in the rare case that he could take over Tri-Star. Fredrick grows very attached to Koda. Over time, however, Frederick’s affection for the boy turns into an obsession, making Koda uncomfortable.
“After a year, Koda betrays Frederick, stealing information about Tri-Star and Frederick’s plans to take it over. The obsessive Frederick hunts him down to bring him back and to get some answers. When he does confront Koda, the boy refuses to return, and the answers Fredrick is looking for aren’t what he expected.
“As it turns out, Koda is not from this world. He hails from the fantasy world and was sent by his family to steal information from Frederick. Why? He and his family are witnesses to one of Tri-Star’s crimes long ago while vacationing in the human world. After seeking help from authorities in both the human and fantasy worlds, it becomes clear that most are afraid of the evil organization and prefer to stay out of it. But Koda’s family has powers, and they wonder if they should do something about it. If they do, maybe others will be inspired to join in the fight…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sophia Mose Jones’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s favorite Disney movie, “Treasure Planet”, and will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic struggle between the forces of good and evil. As the balance of mankind hangs in the balance, will Koda and his family manage to bring down Tri-Star, or will all their struggles be for nothing?
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Tri-Star" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
