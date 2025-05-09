Author Reese’s Dunn’s New Book, "Life as a Gay Man," is a Poignant Tale of One Man’s Journey to Find Healing After Living in Sin and Against God’s Will

Recent release “Life as a Gay Man” from Newman Springs Publishing author Reese’s Dunn is a powerful story that centers around James “Jay” Macintosh, who has pursued a gay lifestyle for many years. But after a harrowing experience and vision from God, James tries to turn his life around in order to atone for his past and live in the Lord’s light once more.