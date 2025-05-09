Author Reese’s Dunn’s New Book, "Life as a Gay Man," is a Poignant Tale of One Man’s Journey to Find Healing After Living in Sin and Against God’s Will
Recent release “Life as a Gay Man” from Newman Springs Publishing author Reese’s Dunn is a powerful story that centers around James “Jay” Macintosh, who has pursued a gay lifestyle for many years. But after a harrowing experience and vision from God, James tries to turn his life around in order to atone for his past and live in the Lord’s light once more.
Cocoa, FL, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Reese’s Dunn, a mother of three beautiful girls who works for a nationwide direct private lender at PhoneOps Funding LLC, has completed her new book, “Life as a Gay Man”: a stunning true story of one man’s journey to find God after living a life of sin and homosexuality.
The author shares, “‘Life as a Gay Man’ is based on true events, so if you have the stomach for blood, guts, gore, sex, rape, suicide, murder, torture, burning flesh, and betrayal, then this book is a must-read. Reader discretion is advised!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Reese’s Dunn’s stirring tale is a powerful testament to the incredible strength God provides to those who are truly willing to turn their lives around and work to cleanse themselves of sin. Deeply personal and candid, the author shares James’s story in the hope that it will touch the souls of readers, inspiring them to turn towards God and away from sin in order to avoid eternal damnation as James did.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Life as a Gay Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
