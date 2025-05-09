Author Doug Sylvester’s New Book, "Behind the (Crime) Scenes," is a Riveting Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Lengthy Career Working in Law Enforcement
Recent release “Behind the (Crime) Scenes” from Covenant Books author Doug Sylvester is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that takes readers into the world of law enforcement, providing a detailed account of what really goes on inside a typical police agency as the author reflects on his experiences and lessons learned throughout his career.
Concord, CA, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doug Sylvester, who spent the majority of his law enforcement career at Emeryville PD, where he had the opportunity to work a variety of assignments, including two tours as a K9 handler, hostage negotiator, field training officer, background investigator, and sergeant, has completed his new book, “Behind the (Crime) Scenes”: a fascinating look at the inner workings of a typical police agency, exploring what the world of law enforcement is really like.
“This story takes place in the San Francisco Bay Area. But it could be anyplace,” writes Sylvester. “I’ve attended several training seminars and have heard stories, with a common theme, from countless agencies in the SF area and throughout California and other states, even Canada. Everyone has a story about members of their department, citizens, and surrounding agencies.”
The author continues, “My story is absolutely captivating...to me. I’m sure some will take exception to some details as I describe them. Some may accuse me of lying or making things up. Regardless, this story is the absolute truth, from my perspective, in my little slice of space and time. It’s a story of survival. Mine. I consider myself lucky and blessed. If you’re offended by any of it, anything at all, well then, it’s all fiction, and the characters of my story don’t exist in real life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Doug Sylvester’s new book aims to demystify the perceived secret world of law enforcement, shining a light on the human side of police work that is often overlooked by the public. Expertly weaving together humor, sincerity, and even a bit of tragedy, Sylvester shares his story so that his readers can truly see what police officers across the country endure in order to protect and serve their communities.
Readers can purchase “Behind the (Crime) Scenes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
