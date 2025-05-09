Author Patricia G. Godfrey’s New Book "Broken Pieces Exposed in the Light" is a Shocking Memoir That Reveals the Horrific Incident That Forever Changed the Author’s Life

Recent release “Broken Pieces Exposed in the Light” from Page Publishing author Patricia G. Godfrey is a powerful survival story that centers around the fateful morning in which a woman killed both the author’s husband and herself, leaving the author for dead. Now, Godfrey shares her perspective of the incident and how she found the strength and healing to move on following the traumatic events.