Author Patricia G. Godfrey’s New Book "Broken Pieces Exposed in the Light" is a Shocking Memoir That Reveals the Horrific Incident That Forever Changed the Author’s Life
Recent release “Broken Pieces Exposed in the Light” from Page Publishing author Patricia G. Godfrey is a powerful survival story that centers around the fateful morning in which a woman killed both the author’s husband and herself, leaving the author for dead. Now, Godfrey shares her perspective of the incident and how she found the strength and healing to move on following the traumatic events.
Eagle River, AK, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patricia G. Godfrey, who grew up in a remote fishing village in the Gulf of Alaska, in the Kodiak Archipelago, has completed her new book, “Broken Pieces Exposed in the Light”: a stirring story of survival and strength that explores the author’s life leading up to and following a tragic incident in which her husband’s enraged former mistress killed herself and her husband while leaving the author for dead.
“As the wife of a 32-year Alaska State Trooper, and the mother of four children, I had always served our household in a support role during Glenn’s long and illustrious career,” writes Godfrey. “But his position and frequent travels exposed this small-town boy to temptations greater than he could resist. Soon infidelity plagued our relationship for many years, culminating in that fateful August morning.
“This survival story is not a testament to anything other than God’s goodness and faithfulness. Through my own suffering God can speak to others who have experienced physical or psychological trauma. I pray that this story brings you comfort and draws you closer to our Father, who loves you and has plans to prosper your soul.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patricia G. Godfrey’s enthralling tale reveals the unimaginable pain and suffering the author experienced in the wake of her attack, exploring how she found healing and strength to go on despite all that she endured. Deeply personal and candid, “Broken Pieces Exposed in the Light” is sure to leave a lasting impact on readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to seek out the Lord in their own suffering to continue on, just as the author did.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Broken Pieces Exposed in the Light" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
