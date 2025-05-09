Author Sylvia Schmidt’s New Book, "Somebody Has to Tell My Story," is a Powerful Memoir of the Trials the Author Was Forced to Face Following Her Husband’s Passing.
Recent release “Somebody Has to Tell My Story,” from Page Publishing author Sylvia Schmidt is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author as she learns a shocking truth upon the passing of her husband, and how she found the courage and strength to deal with her sense of betrayal and the fallout from this revelation.
Cedar Rapids, IA, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sylvia Schmidt, who currently resides in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with her two dogs, Duke and BB, has completed her new book “Somebody Has to Tell My Story”: a stirring and enthralling memoir that follows the author as she grapples with a shocking revelation after the death of her husband, Ty, and how she found the strength to rebuild her life in the aftermath.
August 26, 2021, is a day that changed Sylvia’s life forever. In a matter of four hours on that day, she would learn that everything she thought she knew, everything she thought she had, and the life that she had lived for the past sixteen years was all a lie. COVID had taken Ty, the man she was joined in marriage with and had loved for so long, but that was only the beginning. With his final breath, her husband would deliver an emotional and mental blow on her so traumatic that it was only through her faith in God and his blessings would she rise again like a phoenix from the ashes.
“Because Ty was seventeen years my senior, sometimes we would have to talk about his wishes upon his death,” shares Schmidt. “I loved my husband dearly, so it was never something I wanted to talk about because I always felt it would be an occurrence I didn’t think I could withstand. Ty said I had to, that I couldn’t fall apart, because somebody had to carry on his legacy, and he said, ‘Somebody has to tell my story.’
“The story that you are about to read, I am 100 percent sure, is not the story that my husband had in mind when he made that statement. Nevertheless, it is the most poignant and defining story in the history of our marriage. It is the story he crafted and the story he left me with, a story that is almost unbelievable and one I never thought would be my reality to tell. Even as I look back on everything now, the fact that I am able to talk or write about it all is nothing short of a God-given miracle. You will be surprised what you can survive when God is the head of your life, and that is precisely why God had to seriously impress on me the importance of why this story has to be told.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sylvia Schmidt’s riveting tale is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, offering readers a first-hand account of what it takes to rise above betrayal and deception to find forgiveness and healing. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Somebody Has to Tell My Story” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Somebody Has to Tell My Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
