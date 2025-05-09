Author Sylvia Schmidt’s New Book, "Somebody Has to Tell My Story," is a Powerful Memoir of the Trials the Author Was Forced to Face Following Her Husband’s Passing.

Recent release “Somebody Has to Tell My Story,” from Page Publishing author Sylvia Schmidt is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author as she learns a shocking truth upon the passing of her husband, and how she found the courage and strength to deal with her sense of betrayal and the fallout from this revelation.