Author Gordon Dykstra’s New Book, "Love in the Time of War," is a Poignant Story of Faith and Love That Follows Two Lovers Who Must Survive in Nazi-Occupied Netherlands
Recent release “Love in the Time of War: A Story of Faith and Love” from Page Publishing author Gordon Dykstra is a powerful story based on true events that follows John and Jannie, two teenagers in the Netherlands who fall in love at the start of World War II. As the Nazis invade their homeland, John and Jannie must face countless trials while holding on to hope of a brighter future together.
New York, NY, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gordon Dykstra, a retired lawyer who practiced law for forty-five years, mainly as a criminal law defense and personal injury claimant attorney, has completed his new book, “Love in the Time of War: A Story of Faith and Love”: a poignant story inspired by true events that centers around the lives of the author’s parents, John and Jannie Dykstra, and the struggles they faced while developing their relationship against the backdrop of the Nazi invasion and occupation of the Netherlands.
Author Gordon Dykstra currently resides in Abbotsford, British Columbia. He earned his BA degree at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and completed law school at the University of British Columbia. He was married to Marjorie, and together they raised three children. They worked together at a sole practitioner law practice where Gordon did the law part, and Marjorie kept the books and did the administration. For some years, Gordon worked on the election campaigns of local politicians. In their spare time, Gordon and Marjorie volunteered in their church community and served as trustees and counsellors for members and youth groups until they retired from the practice of law, at which time they also retired from volunteering.
“In the middle of a deep depression, two teenagers fell in love and, against all odds, planned a life together,” writes Dykstra. “Just when the depression retreated somewhat, and their plans could be realized, they were swept aside by the dangers and cruelties of a world war. The treacherous invasion of the Netherlands by the armed forces of Nazi Germany in 1940 wrecked their plans for a peaceful life. Instead, their plans were thrown asunder, and their lives were taken up in the maelstrom of the resistance to Nazi rule.
“In spite of hopeless times, the young couple persevered. They married and started a family in the bleakest of times. They resisted a dominant, autocratic occupation. They suffered the loss of two brothers at the hands of treacherous fellow countrymen who did the bidding of the Nazi occupiers. Yet the young couple’s devotion to their faith, to each other, and to their fellow countrymen triumphed over five years of evil.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gordon Dykstra’s enthralling tale was first drafted during the early years of the author’s retirement, during which time the author reviewed notes and first-hand accounts from his parents while adding in his own ideas to complete the gaps in their story. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Love in the Time of War” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the resilience of love in the darkness of war and turmoil.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Love in the Time of War: A Story of Faith and Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
