Author Gordon Dykstra’s New Book, "Love in the Time of War," is a Poignant Story of Faith and Love That Follows Two Lovers Who Must Survive in Nazi-Occupied Netherlands

Recent release “Love in the Time of War: A Story of Faith and Love” from Page Publishing author Gordon Dykstra is a powerful story based on true events that follows John and Jannie, two teenagers in the Netherlands who fall in love at the start of World War II. As the Nazis invade their homeland, John and Jannie must face countless trials while holding on to hope of a brighter future together.