Author T.D. Albin’s New Book, "Thoughts on a Plane: Memoir of a Suburban Dad," is a Poignant Memoir That Chronicles Life’s Pain, Love, Loss, and Lessons Learned
Recent release “Thoughts on a Plane: Memoir of a Suburban Dad” from Page Publishing author T.D. Albin is a stirring autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his life journey, including the struggles he has faced, his pursuits of his lifelong goals and dreams, the love he has experienced as a father and husband, and the incredible lessons he has learned along the way.
New York, NY, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T.D. Albin, a seventh-generation Texan who was born, raised, and has spent his entire life in the Lone Star State, where he enjoys spending time with his wife, three sons, and two dogs, has completed his new book, “Thoughts on a Plane: Memoir of a Suburban Dad”: a heartfelt memoir that offers readers an intimate look into the author’s life, revealing the trials and triumphs he has endured, and the experiences that have shaped him into the man he is today.
“This book is the memoir of a suburban dad,” shares Albin. “Just an average dad, working a desk job and trying to provide for his family. A dad who finally decided to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a strongman competitor, fully actualized that dream, then experienced it turn into a living nightmare with grave consequences for his health. A dad who watched his wife—his love, his best friend, his life partner—experience a terrible layoff deep in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdowns, then became her staunchest supporter to help her navigate through the ensuing depression and struggle to regain employment.
“A dad who unexpectedly became a global traveler, navigating a demanding professional role while struggling with being away from his family for great lengths of time and somehow simultaneously trying to raise his sons. A dad who watched both his father and father-in-law make it through two severe, crippling health crises at the same time. A dad who learned some unexpected life lessons along the way from those most dear to him. A dad who overcame all that to give his family the life they deserve, realizing some major goals and dreams over the course of many years.”
Published by Page Publishing, T.D. Albin’s enthralling memoir will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s journey through the pain, glory, anxiety, love, highs, and lows of life that are part of the human experience. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Thoughts on a Plane” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing a new perspective that the author has learned to apply every day to live his life to the fullest.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Thoughts on a Plane: Memoir of a Suburban Dad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
