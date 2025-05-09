Author T.D. Albin’s New Book, "Thoughts on a Plane: Memoir of a Suburban Dad," is a Poignant Memoir That Chronicles Life’s Pain, Love, Loss, and Lessons Learned

Recent release “Thoughts on a Plane: Memoir of a Suburban Dad” from Page Publishing author T.D. Albin is a stirring autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his life journey, including the struggles he has faced, his pursuits of his lifelong goals and dreams, the love he has experienced as a father and husband, and the incredible lessons he has learned along the way.