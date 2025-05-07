Loveforce International Releases New Billy Ray Charles Love Ballad
On Friday, May 9, Loveforce International will release a new romantic Soul love ballad by Billy Ray Charles.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 9, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles. The song is in the Soul music genre. It is a romantic love ballad.
“I’ll Give You More” by Billy Ray Charles is a romantic Soul genre love ballad. It couples a steady bass-drum rhythm with smooth guitar and sax accentuations. Lyrically, it is about someone recounting all of the ways they love their partner. It is appropriate for any Soul, Soul Singer Songwriter, Love Ballad or Romance or Love Songs playlist.
“Our new Single by Billy Ray Charles rivals some of the great Soul love ballads.” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is smooth, soulful and creates a romantic ambiance,” he continued.
“I’ll Give You More,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
