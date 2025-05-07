Coral Strands Debuts Rainbow-Knotted Collection of Handmade Silk and Gemstone Necklaces
New jewelry series from Charleston artist Karen Moran brings vibrant, color-driven craftsmanship to heirloom design.
Charleston, SC, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charleston, SC — Coral Strands, the handmade jewelry line by Charleston jewelry artist Karen Moran, is redefining heirloom jewelry with a fresh, Southern twist—merging bold design, meticulous handcrafting, and a whole lot of soul.
Karen is known for transforming traditional silk knotting into something strikingly original—using bold, custom-dyed color palettes that defy convention. Her signature rainbow-dyed silk turns each strand into a kaleidoscope, where every gem is framed by a brilliant, contrasting knot. The result is playful, polished, and impossible to overlook. Karen’s work is also grounded in metalsmithing, creating sculptural, one-of-a-kind pieces that strike a balance between tradition and trend. Every necklace and charm is crafted by hand in her Mount Pleasant studio—from dye pot to final clasp—infusing each design with depth, detail, and story.
“I taught myself how to dye silk and tie every knot with intention,” says Karen. “Most pieces are truly one-of-a-kind. That’s the beauty—and the soul—of handmade work.”
Before launching Coral Strands, Karen was a featured baker on the Cooking Channel, known for her wildly popular key lime pie (a favorite of Charleston legend Bill Murray). She also catered private dinners alongside James Beard Award–winning chefs—an early testament to her creative instincts and obsessive attention to detail.
Now, she channels that same energy into jewelry—trading sprinkles for sparkles and ovens for open flame. Her work has become a staple at artisan markets throughout Charleston, where she also hosts her interactive pop-up charm bar—a crowd favorite that lets guests design their own pieces using semiprecious stones, baroque pearls, and handmade silver and gold charms.
For wholesale inquiries, media requests, or a digital lookbook, please contact Karen Moran at gems@coralstrands.com
About Coral Strands
Coral Strands is a Charleston-based jewelry line handcrafted by designer Karen Moran. Fusing custom-dyed silk, pearls, semiprecious gemstones, and metalsmithed elements, her work reflects the charm of the South and the boldness of the modern woman. Each piece is made with soul, silk, and fire. https://coralstrands.com/pages/fun-facts-about-my-journey-from-catering-to-jewelry
Contact
Karen Moran
843-513-8555
coralstrands.com/pages/fun-facts-about-my-journey-from-catering-to-jewelry
