GW Health PR and HealthQuant Announce Strategic Partnership
Partnership connects analytics and real-world context to build impactful, compliant healthcare communications.
Jersey City, NJ, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GW Health PR, a next-generation healthcare communications agency, today announced a strategic partnership with HealthQuant, a leading analytics firm specializing in health data insights. The collaboration marks a significant step in GW Health PR’s mission to help life sciences and healthcare companies engage more meaningfully with the people they serve.
As healthcare becomes more complex, scientifically, socially, and politically, GW Health PR delivers strategic, compliant communications rooted in insight, authenticity, and the power of storytelling. As GW Health PR’s analytics partner, HealthQuant will help ground every strategy in data that turns information into influence while leveraging best-in-class AI tools developed especially to serve the life sciences market.
“While many agencies speak to audiences, we speak with them,” said Aleisia Gibson Wright, President of GW Health PR. “This partnership with HealthQuant ensures that everything we communicate whether it’s a product milestone, a patient story, or a broader disease awareness campaign is informed by facts, shaped by data, and driven by the human experience.”
HealthQuant’s advanced analytics capabilities allow for deeper understanding of patient and provider behavior, market dynamics, and communication effectiveness giving GW Health PR the intelligence needed to ensure programs are precise, persuasive, and measurable.
“GW Health PR is helping the healthcare industry meet the moment,” said Greg Matthews, Founder and President at HealthQuant. “Their approach to communications is thoughtful, strategic, and future-facing, and we’re excited to complement that with analytics that inform, validate, and sharpen every move.”
Together, GW Health PR and HealthQuant are building a new standard for healthcare communications where data, empathy, and strategy align to drive understanding, trust, and action.
About GW Health PR
GW Health PR is a healthcare communications agency built for today’s complex world. We help life sciences and healthcare companies engage with evolving providers, patient and caregiver populations and communicate science in ways that resonate. From content and advocacy strategy to stakeholder engagement and corporate communications, we develop programs through insight, creativity, and compliance.
About HealthQuant
HealthQuant is a healthcare analytics and strategy company founded and led by award-winning health innovator Greg Matthews. HealthQuant has developed a series of proprietary data sets, algorithms and software tools that radically disrupt and improve organizations’ methods for assessing true sources and patterns of influence in the world of healthcare. Its newly launched product, AgentInfluence, is an AI-Enabled Influencer Database + Custom LLM (CLM) Agent that maintains a robust and evolving set of influencers while helping clients to quickly get the answers they need and activate the next steps.
Contact
GW Health Public RelationsContact
Aleisia Gibson Wright
917-405-0837
gwhealthpr.com
HealthQuant
Greg Matthews
512-761-2097
greg@healthquant.com
https://healthquant.com
