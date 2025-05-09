Darresa Allen’s Newly Released "From the Cradle to the Cage" is a Heartfelt and Faith-Driven Testimony of Perseverance, Hope, and Trusting God
“From the Cradle to the Cage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darresa Allen is a deeply personal and inspiring account of a mother’s journey through her sons’ incarcerations, offering encouragement and faith to parents facing similar struggles.
Muskegon, MI, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “From the Cradle to the Cage”: a powerful and emotional memoir that explores the challenges, heartache, and faith of a mother navigating the impact of juvenile incarceration. “From the Cradle to the Cage” is the creation of published author, Darresa Allen, the mother of four children, two of whom have experienced long-term juvenile incarceration. Knowing firsthand the effects of juvenile incarceration on a child, the parents, and the extended family, she was inspired to write this book. Darresa wants to share her story and encourage those facing the same situation. She knows the shame, grief, frustration, guilt, uncertainty, lack of knowledge, and loneliness that sometimes accompany a parent’s feelings when their child is incarcerated. She wrote this book to reach those who feel alone on this journey and to encourage them that the same God who carried her and her boys through those trying times is the same God who can carry them through—if they believe.
Darresa Allen shares, “This book takes you over an eight-year period of my life experiences with my two sons’ multiple incarcerations. It tells of the many tears shed, from uncertainties to the unveiling of promises that the Lord had spoken to me. My faith sometimes wavered, my bank account was exhausted, and all I had left was a word from God. That word proved to be true from April 1, 2016, to date. This book will not only recount my experiences but also, I hope, encourage other believing parents with incarcerated children. You are not alone. And just because your child made a bad decision, that does not make you a bad parent. We have to trust God completely with our lives and be willing to give our children back to the same God who gave them to us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darresa Allen’s new book is a touching testament to faith, resilience, and the power of God’s promises, offering strength and encouragement to parents enduring similar hardships.
Consumers can purchase “From the Cradle to the Cage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From the Cradle to the Cage,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
